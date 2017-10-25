Adrian Gonzalez Seen on Field in Dodgers Uniform Before World Series Game 2

Masterpress/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was on the field at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Game 2 of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros despite a prior report he was in Europe.

On Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported Gonzalez, who's been out with a back injury since late September, took a family vacation instead of attending the Fall Classic.

The 35-year-old infielder posted a picture of himself Tuesday night in the SportsNet LA studios, however, and ESPN's Arash Markazi‏ passed along a photo of him at the park Wednesday:

Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi told Shaikin it supported Gonzalez's decision to spend time with his family rather than the club during the World Series.

"We totally respect his decision," he said. "He's meant a lot to this organization. He's been in constant contact with the front office, the players, the coaching staff and Doc [manager Dave Roberts], expressing his support. Everybody here knows he's fully behind us."

It's unclear whether there was a miscommunication or a change of plans leading to the confusion.

Nevertheless, it appears Gonzalez visited the NL champions Wednesday after Los Angeles scored a 3-1 victory over Houston in Game 1 behind seven dominant innings from Clayton Kershaw and a clutch home run from Justin Turner.

The Dodgers will attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead as they send Rich Hill to the mound against Justin Verlander in Game 2. First pitch from Chavez Ravine is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET with the national broadcast on Fox.