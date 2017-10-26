Week 8 NFL Picks: Over/Under Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If NFL teams find their true level during a 16-game season, it may be time for the Atlanta Falcons to start showing off their substantial talent.

The defending NFC champions have lost three games in a row to AFC East opponents, and if they don't take care of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, it will be four consecutive losses.

The Falcons have explosive talent and a diverse game plan when it comes to offensive football, but their play has has been lethargic in recent weeks.

Much of that must fall on offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who took over the position when Kyle Shanahan left to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

After being held to seven points by the New England Patriots in Week 7, the Falcons have to play with urgency against a Jets team that started the season in surprisingly strong fashion but has now lost two in a row.

If the Falcons come out in an attack mode with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman running hard, and quarterback Matt Ryan throwing the ball to Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, the Falcons could rediscover their offensive power and jump out to a big lead.

If they do that, they will almost certainly win the game because the Jets simply don't have the firepower with Josh McCown under center.

McCown and the Jets had the ball late in the fourth quarter of a tie game against the Miami Dolphins last week, but the quarterback threw an ill-advised interception that led to Miami's winning score. That play could lead to a level of timidity in upcoming games.

The Falcons are four-point favorites in the game, according to OddsShark. We expect the defending NFC champions to play with emotion and efficiency, and that's a dangerous combination. Look for the Falcons to get out of their funk, win and get the cover.

Week 8 Point spreads and predictions

Miami at Baltimore, Balt. -3/37, Miami/Over

Minnesota vs. Cleveland (London), Minn. -9.5/37.5, Cleveland*/Under

Chicago at New Orleans, NO -9/47.5, Chicago*/Under

Oakland at Buffalo, Buff. -2.5/45, Buffalo/Over

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, Cinn. -10.5/41, Indianapolis*/Over

Los Angeles Chargers at New England, NE -7.5/48, Los Angeles*/Over

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, Atl. -4/45.5, Atlanta/Under

San Francisco at Philadelphia, Phil. -13/46, Philadelphia/Over

Carolina at Tampa Bay, TB -2/45.5, Tampa Bay/Over

Houston at Seattle, Sea. -5.5/46, Seattle/Over

Dallas at Washington, Dall. -2/50.5, Washington/Over

Pittsburgh at Detroit, Pitt. -3/45.5, Detroit/Over

Denver at Kansas City, KC -7.5/43, Kansas City/Under

*-will cover point spread but fail to win game.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins are coming off a tough Monday night loss to the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles, and they come home to face another hated division rival in the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is coming off perhaps its most efficient game of the season as the Cowboys handled the San Francisco 49ers by a 40-10 margin on the road.

The win should not be discounted. While the Niners have not won a game this season, they have been playing every other opponent tough until the Cowboys came to the West Coast.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was under fire throughout much of the Monday night encounter with the Eagles, but he is one of the game's most accurate passers. We expect him to be on point against the Cowboys in a meeting the Redskins desperately want to win in front of their home fans.

The Dallas offense is functioning at a high level. Dak Prescott will go after the Washington defense with WR Dez Bryant and TE Jason Witten, but his best weapon is second-year RB Ezekiel Elliott.

The former Ohio State star can dominate as a runner or a receiver, and we expect both teams to hit each other with a slew of haymaker punches.

The total in this game is 50.5 points, and these teams should blow by that total. We expect both teams to exceed the 30-point mark, so go with the over in this game.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos are reeling right now after suffering tough losses to the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

The most notable aspect of both of those games was Denver's lack of offense. Quarterback Trevor Siemian had been able to lead the offense fairly well in the early part of the season, but he appears to have hit a wall.

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like the best team in football by a decent margin through the first five weeks of the season, but they have suffered tough defeats at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders in the last two weeks.

The Chiefs did not play badly in either game, but they were facing two motivated opponents that needed the win more than Andy Reid's team.

That's not the case this week. The Broncos certainly need the win, but so do the Chiefs, and they are the more talented offensive team by a wide margin.

Alex Smith has been an aggressive quarterback this year and he has not been afraid to take shots down the field. He has a big-play wideout in Tyreek Hill and one of the top tight ends in the league in Travis Kelce.

We don't see the Chiefs letting up in this game if they get the lead. Kansas City is a seven-point home favorite, so look for the Chiefs to get back on the winning track and cover the spread.