George Springer Gives Astros Extra-Innings World Series Game 2 Win vs. Dodgers

It was just a matter of time before the Houston Astros offense that led all of Major League Baseball in runs scored this season broke out at the 2017 World Series, and it came in dramatic fashion in Wednesday's Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

George Springer drilled a two-run home run off Brandon McCarthy in the top of the 11th inning and propelled Houston to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to even the series at a game apiece.

His long ball won the game after a memorable 10th inning that featured back-to-back home runs from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to put the Astros ahead by two in the top half before Yasiel Puig's solo blast and Enrique Hernandez's RBI single in the bottom half forced another frame.

The drama wasn't done, as Charlie Culberson's solo home run in the bottom of the 11th trimmed the deficit to one, but Chris Devenski struck out Puig to preserve the win.

That the Dodgers scored one more time on a long ball before losing was no surprise considering Hernandez's RBI marked the only Dodgers hit of the contest that wasn't a homer.

The Astros tallied 14 hits to Los Angeles' five, and Devenski's ability to prevent one more over the fence after Ken Giles blew the lead in the 10th was as important as Springer's homer.

Guy N. Limbeck of the Post Bulletin put the extra-inning fireworks into perspective:

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Wednesday's back-and-forth affair was the fact Houston rallied against a Dodgers bullpen that hadn't allowed a run since the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dominant closer Kenley Jansen blew a save in the postseason for the first time in his career when Marwin Gonzalez forced extras with a solo homer in the top of the ninth. Jansen also allowed an inherited runner across in the eighth when Correa's single scored Alex Bregman.

The late heroics flipped the script after Houston scored just two runs in the first 16 innings of the World Series, as Jansen, Brandon Morrow, Josh Fields and McCarthy combined to allow six runs in four-plus innings after starter Rich Hill lasted just four frames.

The late drama overshadowed early heroics from Corey Seager on the Dodgers' side and Justin Verlander on the Astros' side.

Seager drilled a two-run homer in the sixth to put his team ahead 3-1 after Chris Taylor worked a two-out walk. Taylor worked a two-out walk in the sixth in Game 1 as well, and Justin Turner drilled the winning blast in the next at-bat.

Had Jansen converted the save, Los Angeles would hold a 2-0 lead on mirroring sequences.

The only reason the Astros were still within striking distance by the time Jansen entered was Verander, who had a no-hitter until Joc Pederson wiped it away—along with the shutout and a 1-0 Astros lead—with one swing in the fifth:

The Seager homer in the sixth was the second hit Verlander allowed, although ESPN Stats and Info noted the long ball has been a concern for the six-time All-Star in the Fall Classic:

Verlander allowed three runs, two hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings. Two mistake pitches were the difference between a no-decision and a historical performance, but a Dodgers team that won an MLB-best 104 games leaves little room for error.

The late tension and momentum swings were the story, but the most memorable moment of the evening may have come when legendary broadcaster Vin Scully went out to throw the first pitch. With microphone in hand, he played master of ceremonies, dropping jokes and talking to the crowd before he called for the bullpen because of a rotator cuff injury.

In came Fernando Valenzuela to throw the pitch before Scully dropped his famous line, "It's time for Dodger baseball":

The Dodgers could have used Valenzuela on the mound considering Hill lasted a mere four innings, allowing one run, three hits and three walks. The southpaw's outing was defined by escaping jams thanks to seven strikeouts, including Altuve and Correa with two on in the third and Verlander with two on in the fourth.

The series now shifts back to Houston for Friday's Game 3 at Minute Maid Park.

Sustaining momentum won't come easy for the Astros against Yu Darvish, whom Los Angeles traded for to fortify the starting rotation before the playoffs—much like Houston did for Verlander. He will have the opportunity to shine on the biggest stage after allowing just two runs in 11.1 innings to start his postseason.

The Astros will counter with Lance McCullers Jr., who has given up three runs in 13 innings these playoffs. If the offense that showed up in the late innings Wednesday appears again, McCullers will have plenty of run support.