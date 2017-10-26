Myles Garrett Ruled Out vs. Vikings with Concussion

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett is out once again after suffering a concussion in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he won't travel to London with the team for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The defensive end was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, but he has been limited by injuries since joining the professional ranks.

Garrett suffered a foot sprain during training camp, while an ankle injury held him out during the first four games of the season. He was then placed in the concussion protocol after Sunday and will miss more time, raising questions about his durability.

On the plus side for the Browns, Garrett has been as good as advertised when on the field. He tallied two sacks in his debut in Week 5 and four in his first three games. He has also made plenty of plays that haven't registered in the box score.

Considering he is still just 21 years old, his potential remains off the charts.

With Garrett sidelined, Carl Nassib should once again replace the young player opposite Emmanuel Ogbah.