Clayton Kershaw Ties Unceremonious Postseason Record Despite Spectacular Game 1

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run on three hits and no walks to help the Dodgers to a 1-0 World Series lead with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Monday.

While Kershaw stifled the league's best offense—sitting down 11 batters via strikeout—the only Astros runner to cross the plate (Alex Bregman) did so with the long ball. Bregman's solo shot marked Kershaw's seventh home run allowed during the 2017 playoffs, tying him for most in a single postseason, per Sportsnet Stats.

Kershaw has made four starts so far this postseason, allowing just eight runs total in those contests. In fact, he's allowed just 15 hits through his four outings and the only runs scored off of him thus far have been via the longball.

The 29-year-old had his worst showing of the 2017 playoffs in his first start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four runs (on four solo homers). He's since allowed no more than two runs per game despite facing the Chicago Cubs twice and, most recently, the Astros.

Prior to his recent run of success, Kershaw possessed a reputation as a pitcher who couldn't get things done in the playoffs. While he's bucked that trend with three straight phenomenal starts, Kershaw still owns just a 4.21 career ERA in the postseason.

Unless the Dodgers manage a sweep of the Astros, Kershaw will have another opportunity to improve on those statistics further in Game 5. The two clubs clash at Dodger Stadium again Wednesday, with the Dodgers trotting lefty Rich Hill to the bump to face the Astros' Justin Verlander.