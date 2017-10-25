    Clayton Kershaw Ties Unceremonious Postseason Record Despite Spectacular Game 1

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffOctober 25, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the third inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run on three hits and no walks to help the Dodgers to a 1-0 World Series lead with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Monday.

    While Kershaw stifled the league's best offense—sitting down 11 batters via strikeout—the only Astros runner to cross the plate (Alex Bregman) did so with the long ball. Bregman's solo shot marked Kershaw's seventh home run allowed during the 2017 playoffs, tying him for most in a single postseason, per Sportsnet Stats.

    Kershaw has made four starts so far this postseason, allowing just eight runs total in those contests. In fact, he's allowed just 15 hits through his four outings and the only runs scored off of him thus far have been via the longball.

    The 29-year-old had his worst showing of the 2017 playoffs in his first start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four runs (on four solo homers). He's since allowed no more than two runs per game despite facing the Chicago Cubs twice and, most recently, the Astros.

    Prior to his recent run of success, Kershaw possessed a reputation as a pitcher who couldn't get things done in the playoffs. While he's bucked that trend with three straight phenomenal starts, Kershaw still owns just a 4.21 career ERA in the postseason.

    Unless the Dodgers manage a sweep of the Astros, Kershaw will have another opportunity to improve on those statistics further in Game 5. The two clubs clash at Dodger Stadium again Wednesday, with the Dodgers trotting lefty Rich Hill to the bump to face the Astros' Justin Verlander.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rich Hill Upset After Being Pulled Early

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Scully Narrates Star-Studded World Series 1st Pitch

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Watch Live: World Series Game 2 on FSGO

      Fsgo
      via Fsgo
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Altuve and Giancarlo Named Hank Aaron Award Winners

      Ashley Varela
      via HardballTalk