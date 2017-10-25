Kyle Shanahan Says It Would Take 'A Whole Lot' for 49ers to Trade Joe Staley

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that the team wasn't eager to move veteran offensive tackle Joe Staley and that it would take "a whole lot" from another team to trade him, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Joe's a guy I definitely want here and definitely don't want to lose," Shanahan added, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Staley, 33, has been one of the league's better tackles during his career, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl. His performance in the past two seasons has begun to dip, however, with Staley earning an 81.4 grade from Pro Football Focus last year, his worst mark since 2011, according to PFF's Sam Monson.

This year, his overall mark has dipped to 78.1, 19th among tackles. While Staley is no longer elite, he's still a solid option at the position, making him an intriguing potential target for teams in need of upgrades at the position.

One such team could be the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost left tackle Jason Peters for the season on Monday night after he tore the MCL and ACL in his right knee. With the Eagles facing the Niners this weekend, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson praised Staley during a press conference.

"You look at Staley and what he’s done, his career, the dominance he’s had in his career," Pederson said after being asked how difficult it is to identify talent at left tackle, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "These are guys that get better with time."

Pederson didn't address the possibility of the Eagles making a trade in the wake of Peters' injury, however. But Staley to the Eagles would certainly make sense and allow the Niners to shed some salary and earn some assets in return, even if Shanahan has publicly stated his desire to retain him.