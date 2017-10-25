Jackie Robinson's Widow Doesn't Think He Would Have Kneeled for Anthem

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Rachel Robinson, the widow of Hall of Fame infielder Jackie Robinson, doubts the legendary Brooklyn Dodgers star would have taken part in the ongoing national anthem protests.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Robinson said she had "no idea" whether Jackie would've participated in the protests but she thinks he would have stood during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The national anthem protests have drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who said in a pair of tweets that any NFL players who don't stand for the anthem should be "fired."

The Undefeated's Steven Levingston detailed how Jackie Robinson had a crusade of his own against a noteworthy political figure after he retired from baseball. Robinson was sharply critical of John F. Kennedy's stance on civil rights—first when Kennedy was running for president in 1960 and again when Kennedy assumed the office in 1961.

"Only when President Kennedy had a historic change of heart just months before his assassination did Robinson relent and praise his contributions to civil rights," Levingston wrote.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the anthem protest movement last season. He told NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the time he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the anthem when he did so ahead of his team's 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Sept. 23.