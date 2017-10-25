Chelsea Reach Quarter-Finals of 2017 Carabao Cup with 2-1 Win vs. Everton

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth took charge of the Toffees for the first time but saw his side defeated, courtesy of goals from Antonio Rudiger and Willian, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbing a late consolation for the visitors.

Chelsea handed summer signing Danny Drinkwater a debut, while Everton gave a first start to 19-year-old Beni Baningime.

The two teams shared their line-ups via their official Twitter accounts:

The hosts started the brighter of the two teams and some early excitement was provided by defender Gary Cahill, as noted by freelance journalist Dan Levene:

The Blues then went ahead after 26 minutes, Rudiger climbing highest to head Charly Musonda's pinpoint cross back across goal and past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

While chances were at a premium for the rest of the half, the hosts did have the better of the opportunities.

Their closest effort came courtesy of David Zappacosta who fired into the side-netting, with Everton a little fortunate to head into the break, just one goal down.

Everton emerged for the second half in far more determined fashion with Jonjoe Kenny shooting just wide before Willy Caballero denied Wayne Rooney after a good ball in from Kevin Mirallas.

A poor clearance from Caballero then saw the goalkeeper give the ball straight to Aaron Lennon, but the Argentinian was quick to remedy the situation and send the ball out for a throw.

Chelsea responded by sending on Cesc Fabregas for Drinkwater, who had enjoyed a strong first outing for the Blues, per Nizaar Kinsella at Goal:

However, the Toffees continued to press, Caballero saving well after Phil Jagielka had got on the end of a Leighton Baines free kick and then again to deny Mirallas.

Ademola Lookman was sent on for Lennon and went even closer, cutting inside before unleashing a fierce strike that hit the crossbar.

Yet Chelsea hung on and with minutes remaining made the game safe through Willian. The Brazilian played a neat one-two with Fabregas before firing past Pickford.

Everton hit straight back through Calvert-Lewin, who pounced to convert a loose ball after a strong run from Oumar Niasse.

However, it was not enough for Everton, although their performance will have pleased Unsworth, according to Tony Scott at the Liverpool Echo:

Chelsea, meanwhile, head into the last eight after surviving a second-half fightback and with the added boost of an impressive start to life at Chelsea by Drinkwater.