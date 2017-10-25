Dontrelle Inman's Fantasy Outlook After Reported Trade to Bears

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have offered Dontrelle Inman a fresh start, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Bears acquired Inman from the Los Angeles Chargers for a seventh-round draft pick.

The move to the Windy City could make Inman a worthwhile addition off the waiver wire for fantasy football owners.

Inman was a pleasant surprise in 2016, as he caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns. However, he has seen just four targets through his first four games this season. He has two receptions for nine yards.

As ESPN.com's Field Yates noted, Inman should have a significant role with the Bears:

FantasyGuru.com's Joe Dolan and CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso are also optimistic about Inman:

Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier, on the other hand, hit on what could be a big problem for Inman's fantasy ceiling:

The Bears' passing game has been a mess so far. Chicago's 158.6 passing yards per game rank 31st, and the team is tied for 25th in yards per pass attempt (6.5).

Chicago has adopted a conservative approach since Mitchell Trubisky replaced Mike Glennon as the starting quarterback in Week 5. After attempting 25 passes in his NFL debut—a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings—Trubisky has attempted 23 passes over his past two starts combined.

NFL.com's Gil Brandt put the rookie's 4-of-7 passing line in a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in perspective:

While Inman improves the Bears' receiving corps, he's unlikely to significantly change the team's offensive approach. It would appear the coaching staff doesn't want to put too much pressure on Trubisky, while the combination of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen has been productive on the ground. Inman—based on his first four years with the Chargers—isn't the kind of singular talent who can lift an offense.

Given how little he did for the Chargers earlier this year, Inman is unlikely to immediately become a hot commodity in standard fantasy leagues following his likely trade to the Bears. Chicago's offense is worth monitoring, though, so see if the move boosts his fantasy value.