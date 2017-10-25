    Cam Newton Leaves Press Conference Abruptly When Asked About 'Chunk Plays'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton ended a press conference abruptly on Wednesday after he opted not to respond to a question about the team's lack of "chunk plays" in recent weeks.

    The Associated Press' Steve Reed relayed video of the exchange: 

    Reed added that Newton "did answer questions for several minutes before departing, but clearly took an all business approach today."

    Given the Panthers' performance the past two weeks, that's not surprising. 

    After Carolina dropped 33 points on the New England Patriots and 27 on the Detroit Lions in a pair of convincing wins that saw Newton throw for a combined 671 yards and six touchdowns, the offense has essentially flatlined. 

    In a Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Newton was limited to 239 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while averaging a season-low 4.60 yards per pass attempt. 

    Those struggles continued in Week 7, when the Panthers failed to score a touchdown in a 17-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. All told, Cam went 21-of-34 for 211 yards and a pair of picks—one of which was returned for a touchdown. 

    However, the outlook isn't all bleak. 

    Despite recent inefficiencies, the Panthers still rank tied for ninth overall with 22 passing plays of at least 20 yards this season. 

    And with a Week 8 matchup against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers' 30th-ranked pass defense looming, Newton should be in a get-right spot as Carolina eyes its fifth win of the season. 

