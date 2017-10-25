    Ben Roethlisberger on Martavis Bryant: 'If You're Unhappy ... Come Talk to Me'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 23-17 in overtime. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to work damage control with Martavis Bryant, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a message for his disgruntled wide receiver.

    "I'm the guy that throws the ball, so if you're unhappy about something, come talk to me," Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday. "Maybe there is something we can figure out together to make it better."

    Bryant made headlines after Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

    Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Bryant made a comment on Instagram that was later deleted about Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    "JuJu is no where near better than me, fool," Bryant wrote in his comment. "All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

    Fowler also cited a source close to Bryant who said the 25-year-old "wants out" of Pittsburgh.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday the team wasn't going to trade Bryant.

    "We've invested a lot in Martavis since we drafted him," Tomlin said. "He's not available via trade. We've invested a lot."

    After being suspended for the entire 2016 season, Bryant has struggled in his return. The former Clemson star has 18 receptions for 234 yards in seven games this season and has been targeted a total of five times in the past two games.

    Related

      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Report: Martavis Bryant Demoted to Scout Team

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Abruptly Leaves Presser After Reporter's Question

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      At Halfway Point, There's No Better MVP Pick Than Wentz

      Cody Benjamin
      via CBSSports.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Chargers Trade Inman to Bears for 7th-Rd Pick

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report