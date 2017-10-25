Ben Roethlisberger on Martavis Bryant: 'If You're Unhappy ... Come Talk to Me'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to work damage control with Martavis Bryant, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a message for his disgruntled wide receiver.

"I'm the guy that throws the ball, so if you're unhappy about something, come talk to me," Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday. "Maybe there is something we can figure out together to make it better."

Bryant made headlines after Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Bryant made a comment on Instagram that was later deleted about Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"JuJu is no where near better than me, fool," Bryant wrote in his comment. "All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

Fowler also cited a source close to Bryant who said the 25-year-old "wants out" of Pittsburgh.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday the team wasn't going to trade Bryant.

"We've invested a lot in Martavis since we drafted him," Tomlin said. "He's not available via trade. We've invested a lot."

After being suspended for the entire 2016 season, Bryant has struggled in his return. The former Clemson star has 18 receptions for 234 yards in seven games this season and has been targeted a total of five times in the past two games.