Darrell Wallace Jr. to Be 1st African-American Full-Time NASCAR Driver Since '71

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Wednesday that Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive for the team in the Monster Energy Cup Series full time in 2018.

ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass noted Wallace will be the first African-American to drive full time in NASCAR's top racing circuit since Wendell Scott in 1971.

In a statement on the team's website, Wallace called driving for Richard Petty Motorsports a "dream come true."

"I believe in what Richard Petty Motorsports is doing and their desire to win races," Wallace said. "I believe this team, its partners and fans are ready to see some great things again. I'm humbled that they have chosen me to take that next step with them. I'm ready for next season to begin and to prove to people that we can compete at the level we all expect to be at."

The 24-year-old made his Monster Energy Cup debut at the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 in June. He finished 26th at the event. Wallace appeared at three more Monster Energy Cup races, steadily improving each time, with 19th, 15th and 11th-place finishes.

Prior to making the jump to the Monster Energy Cup, Wallace cut his teeth in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series. He won six races in the Camping World Truck circuit as a full-time driver in 2013 and 2014 and boasts 35 top-10 finishes on the Xfinity circuit.

In an interview with NASCAR.com's Kenny Bruce, Wallace discussed the adjustment he faced when making the step up to the Monster Energy Series.

"Look at Xfinity and Trucks stats, I'm one of the most aggressive drivers out there on restarts. I take pride in that," he said. "I thought what I was going to bring to the table was somewhat enough. It barely put a dent in what you need to bring to the Cup Series. That's to run 20th and I'm like 'Holy cow!'"

Wallace filled in for Aric Almirola after Almirola suffered a compression fracture in his back during the Go Bowling 400 in May. With Wallace coming aboard full time next season, Pockrass wrote Almirola is expected to join Stewart-Haas Racing.