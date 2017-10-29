NFL Trade Deadline 2017: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, and while the NFL generally sees fewer trades than other leagues, there remains the possibility for a few moves ahead of the deadline.

Let's break down the buzz.

Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

So, it's not really news that Bryant isn't particularly happy in Pittsburgh. He's literally said as much.

"If they don't try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out, period," Bryant said Tuesday, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.

I just want to be happy," he continued. "I would like for it to be here, but if not then, oh well. Just got to move on."

The day before, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com that Bryant "wants out. Point blank."

But the Steelers responded by saying they had no intentions on moving him.

"He's not available via trade," head coach Mike Tomlin said rather matter-of-factly, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bryant, apparently, is patient. Well, sort of patient:

Ben Roethlisberger has since chimed in.

"I'm the guy that throws the ball, so if you're unhappy about something, come talk to me," he said Wednesday, per Joe Rutter of TribLive.com. "Maybe there is something we can figure out together to make it better.

"We need to get the ball to him, to everybody, we all need to score points. There are opportunities there. That's why I told him to come talk to me."

It sounds as though the Steelers want to make things work with Bryant, who is undoubtedly a talent. In 21 games between the 2015 and '16 seasons, he caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns. But Bryant has been suspended twice by the NFL and the Steelers stuck with him, so it's fair to assume they'd prefer to get more return on that personal investment rather than giving up on him.

In that regard, it seems safe to assume a few things:

The Steelers probably never wanted to trade him.

Trading him now without any leverage means the team wouldn't get market value in the deal, so it's even less likely he gets moved.

They need to get him more involved in the offense.

Nobody in the locker room likely appreciated Bryant going so public with his dissatisfaction.

The plot thickened a bit Wednesday when the Steelers demoted him to the scout team and said he wouldn't play in Sunday's game. That's the football equivalent of being told to sleep on the couch.

Still, Bryant probably isn't going anywhere. At least not before the trade deadline.

Prediction: Bryant stays.

Carlos Hyde, RB, and Joe Staley, OT, San Francisco 49ers

With the Niners limping out to an 0-7 start, it's little surprise that rumors have started trickling out about a few of their better players: running back Carlos Hyde and offensive tackle Joe Staley.

Whether anything comes of that buzz, however, is harder to say.

Two weeks ago, NFL writer Benjamin Allbright tweeted that the Niners had "received and made calls" about Hyde. The team immediately disputed that report, however.

"That is absolutely, absolutely 100 percent false," head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. "There is nothing true about that."

As for Staley, there is mostly speculation that the Philadelphia Eagles would be a logical suitor for the veteran tackle after losing Jason Peters for the season.

Shanahan again appeared to throw a bit of cold water on any of that buzz, noting it would take "a whole lot" in return for the Niners to deal him, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, adding that "Joe's a guy I definitely want here and definitely don't want to lose," according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

And Staley said he'd like to stay in San Francisco.

"I always wanted to play for the 49ers," he noted, per Branch. "And my thoughts don’t change now."

Of the two, moving Staley is the easier trade to envision. While Hyde will be a free agent after the season, he's just 26 and has played well in his San Francisco career when healthy. Plus, his pending free agency kills his trade value unless a team is desperate for a running back. There hasn't been much buzz on Hyde since, and San Francisco is better served trying to re-sign him this offseason.

In Staley, however, the Niners have a 33-year-old tackle that more than a few teams with playoff aspirations would benefit from adding, like the Eagles or Seattle Seahawks. Plus, Staley has two years left on his contract at an affordable $4.8 million per year.

That's more appealing than giving up assets in exchange for a player who might leave in the offseason. But for the time being, it doesn't sound as though the Niners or Staley are interested in making a change.

Prediction: Both stay.

Duane Brown, OT, Houston Texans

We stay at the tackle position, with a player in Duane Brown who missed the first seven weeks of the NFL season due to a lengthy holdout with the Texans.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported last weekend, "The Texans are willing to consider an offer that would help them replenish a 2018 draft class diminished by the loss of a first- and second-round pick. For now, though, it's unclear whether an offer will come."

The Seahawks, in need of an upgrade at tackle, are potential suitors. Several general managers said they believed the Seahawks would pursue Brown in a trade, as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote on Oct. 15. And while it's possible it was mere coincidence that Brown ended his holdout in the week leading up to the Texans vs. Seahawks showdown, it's also possible he was hoping to put on a showcase for the Seahawks.

But according to Schefter, the Texans had trade talks with teams revolving around Brown, including the Seahawks, and nothing came to fruition. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com added that Brown was unlikely to be moved:

It's possible a solid offer could come along before the trade deadline, and based on the previous buzz, it certainly seems as though the Texans are willing to move him for the right price. But given Brown's lengthy holdout and the ample opportunity to deal him already, it seems more likely that he would been moved by now if a trade was going to happen.

Prediction: Brown stays.

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

There's been some speculation that maybe the Giants could or should or might consider trading starting quarterback Eli Manning. The most popular idea has been reuniting him with Tom Coughlin in Jacksonville, where he'd be an obvious upgrade over Blake Bortles.

It ain't happening, folks. No way. Teams rarely, if ever, trade starting quarterbacks. And while the Giants' season has gone about as bad as imaginable, they still have a lot of veteran talent and could easily bounce back next season and make another run.

Plus, it's hard to imagine the Giants trading Manning and letting the 36-year-old finish his career elsewhere. If Manning was dealt, it would be absolutely shocking.

Prediction: Manning stays. Duh.