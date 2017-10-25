Colin Kaepernick Expected to Be Invited to Next NFL Owners, Players Meeting

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is expected to receive an invitation to the next meeting between NFL players and team owners.

"We look forward to him joining the conversation," NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said, per ESPN.com.

According to Lockhart, Kaepernick's invitation would likely come at the behest of the players and it's not yet confirmed whether the free-agent signal-caller will appear at the meeting.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Oct. 17 saying the two sides "had a productive meeting focused on how we can work together to promote positive social change and address inequality in our communities."

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins confirmed Kaepernick was invited to that meeting but declined to attend. 49ers safety Eric Reid said that while Kaepernick wasn't physically present, he had an impact on the proceedings, per USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes:

"Colin has had influence on most of the players. Some ideas that were brought up in the meeting—I'm not going to get into them because nothing has been agreed upon and they're just ideas—but a lot of them were his ideas. Ideas that he has had through discussions with us. We just brought them to the table with the owners. Even though he wasn’t in the room, his influence was definitely present."

Two days prior to the gathering of players and team owners, Kaepernick filed a grievance under the NFL and NFLPA's collective bargaining agreement. The six-year veteran alleges NFL owners are colluding to keep him out of the league.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Kaepernick is seeking to invalidate the entire CBA under a clause that would trigger its termination "from only one incident of collusion involving only one player if there is clear and convincing evidence of a violation."