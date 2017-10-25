Kareem Hunt Joins Eric Dickerson in Rookie Record Books

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt added another outstanding game to his ledger last Thursday against the Oakland Raiders, rushing 18 times for 87 yards and adding four receptions for 30 yards.

While he didn't reach the end zone for the fourth straight contest, Hunt did become just the second rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 scrimmage yards in the team's first seven games of a season, per NFL Communications. Only Eric Dickerson (1,045) had more scrimmage yards than Hunt's 1,002.

Spencer Ware entered 2017 the presumed starter for the Chiefs, but he went down with a season-ending injury during the preseason to open the door for Hunt. Kansas City's 2017 third-round selection stepped in and burst on to the scene in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, accumulating 246 scrimmage yards and scoring three times in his debut.

The majority of backfields in the current NFL landscape have multiple backs carrying the load. However, Hunt is one of the few three-down threats, possessing above average pass-catching skills.

The 22-year-old has caught 25 passes so far this season, ranking 13th among running backs, per Pro Football Reference. However, only a handful of players ahead of him on the list can be categorized as three-down backs. Most of the backs ahead of him specialize in catching passes, such as Christian McCaffrey (44) and James White (38), the two top backs in the category.

Hunt and the Chiefs started the season 5-0 and were the last remaining unbeaten before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The club has hit a bit of a skid with a second straight loss in Week 7 against the Raiders but will attempt to get back on track in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.