LeBron James Says Elbow Injury Led to New Shooting Form, Sets Last Career Goal

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James revealed Tuesday that an offseason elbow injury forced him to change his shooting form.

James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that after the 2017 NBA Finals, his "elbow mysteriously swelled to the size of a tennis ball," but X-rays and an MRI didn't show anything wrong.

"I don't know where it came from," James said. "I was working out in L.A. in late June and my wife was like, 'What's wrong with your elbow?' I'm like, 'What?' ... The weirdest s--t."

James now releases the ball from a higher point to ease discomfort in his elbow. He has his sights set on one goal he's yet to accomplish in his storied career.

"I want to shoot 80 [percent] from the free-throw line, man," he said. "That's my only goal. That's my last goal of my NBA career. That's my last one. I've done everything else."

Through just four games this season, James' new shooting motion seems to be paying off. The four-time NBA MVP is shooting 61.4 percent overall, 44.4 percent from three-point range and 88.2 percent from the free-throw line.

James has struggled at the charity stripe throughout his illustrious career. He's made just 74 percent of his free-throw attempts in total, with his single-season high being 78 percent in 2008-09.

The Cavaliers have tinkered with their lineup early in the season as they continue to figure out an identity with new additions like Dwyane Wade, Jeff Green and Jae Crowder.

James made his first start at point guard in 12 years against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. He finished with 34 points and 13 assists in Cleveland's 119-112 win.