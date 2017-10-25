John Wall Says He'll Show Lonzo Ball 'No Mercy' After Father LaVar's Comments

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Wizards superstar John Wall said he's planning to show Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball "no mercy" during Wednesday night's game at Staples Center in L.A. after comments from the rookie's outspoken father, LaVar Ball.

On Tuesday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post passed along Wall's response to LaVar, who said, "Washington coming in here Wednesday? They better beware. Because Lonzo ain't losing again! Not in the same week!"

"Nah, no mercy," Wall said. "Certain matchups you really get up for. Like when you play [Golden State Warriors guard] Steph [Curry], you definitely want to have a good game. I'm playing against [Ball]. [Gortat] said what he said about me. I didn't say anything. His dad has been talking. … That makes me want to go out there and lead my team and play the best I can play."

Wall is referencing a message Gortat, his Wizards teammate, posted on social media about LaVar's remarks:

Los Angeles forward Brandon Ingram said Lonzo and the other Lakers "didn't take it so well" when the veteran center made the post.

"Yeah, of course we did [see it]," he told reporters. "Everyone has social media, definitely saw it. The competitor in Lonzo, of course he didn't take it so well and, with his teammates behind him, we didn't take it so well."

Wall noted LaVar's comments are merely adding to the media pressure Lonzo faces as a high draft pick who's playing in a market such as L.A.

"We didn't say nothing about him, nothing to him, and he says, 'The Wizards better be ready because he don't ever lose two in a row,'" Wall said of LaVar, per Buckner. "Like, this is the league now. It's a different ballgame."

Nevertheless, Lonzo Ball is off to a solid start despite early streakiness from the field. He's averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists through three games, though he's shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three.

The rookie's defense will be put to the test Wednesday in his head-to-head matchup with Wall, who's averaging 24.3 points and ranked sixth among point guards in ESPN.com's player efficiency rating last season.