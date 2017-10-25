Astros vs. Dodgers: TV Coverage, Start Time for 2017 World Series Game 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and Justin Turner delivered a clutch two-run homer as the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2017 World Series with a 3-1 victory over the AL champion Houston Astros in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the Dodger Stadium mound in L.A. on Wednesday night as the visitors attempt to level the series before it shifts to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the next three games starting Friday. The Dodgers will counter with Rich Hill as they seek a 2-0 lead.

Let's check out all of the important details for how to watch Game 2. That's followed by a preview and prediction for Wednesday's contest as the Fall Classic rolls on.

Game 2 Viewing Information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

Although acquiring Verlander from the Detroit Tigers looks like a stroke of genius by the Astros front office, it wasn't a move guaranteed to work. The 34-year-old veteran posted a mundane 3.82 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 28 starts before the deal was made.

The 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner has been nothing short of outstanding since joining the 'Stros, though. He accumulated a microscopic 1.06 ERA in five starts during the stretch run of the regular season and a 1.46 ERA so far in four playoff appearances, including one out of the bullpen.

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com passed along comments from Verlander about how his mindset changed after going from the struggling Tigers to the contending Astros.

"I think the mental focus is just at another level," he said. "It's easy to say, 'Why don't you just do that every game?' But it's unsustainable throughout the course of the regular season. It you were that mentally focused, you'd just burn out.

"I don't really know how to explain it. My sole focus even between innings is thinking about what I can do to execute and what pitches I should throw and what I've seen and what my instincts are telling me. There are times where I lose track of where we're at in the game, and I don't really know what's going on."

His task Wednesday night is slowing down a Dodgers offense that's compiled a .862 OPS through nine playoff contests. By comparison, Houston's OPS stands at .700 after 12 games.

Turner has often led the charge like he did in Game 1. The 32-year-old California native is crushing the ball to the tune of a .371/.476 /.714 triple-slash line with four home runs in the postseason and has emerged as the team's most feared weapon in clutch situations.

His heroics Tuesday provided a substantial boost to Los Angeles' chances of winning its first World Series title since 1988, as ESPN Stats and Info noted:

Meanwhile, Hill and his dynamic curveball will attempt to keep Houston's offense stuck in a slump. The left-hander is coming off a terrific outing against the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS, giving up one earned run across five innings with eight strikeouts.

All signs point toward another hard-fought, low-scoring contest. One key hit will likely be the difference between a commanding Dodgers advantage or an even series heading to Houston.

Prediction: 3-2 Astros