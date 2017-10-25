    Pelicans, Zatarain's Agree on Jersey Sponsorship for 2017-18 Season

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 20: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans react after a play during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on October 20, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Pelicans and Big Easy-based food brand Zatarain's announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a jersey sponsorship deal for the 2017-18 NBA season: 

    "This is an opportunity for both the Pelicans and Zatarain's to further expand our international reach. Gayle and I could not be more pleased to be able to partner with one of the most iconic brands in our community," Pelicans owner Tom Benson said in a release. "Being from New Orleans, Zatarain's has always been a part of my life and I am thrilled about our new partnership."

    The Pelicans joined a growing list of teams who have taken advantage of the league's new rules, which allow franchises to sell a 2.5 inch-by-2.5 inch advertising patch on the left side of their jerseys above the nameplate. 

    The Philadelphia 76ers became the first team to sell a jersey sponsorship in May when they agreed to a deal with StubHub. 

    Since then, a handful of organizations have agreed to terms with local and national partners. 

    Among the most notable: The Boston Celtics' deal with General Electric, the Minnesota Timberwolves' agreement with FitBit, the Milwaukee Bucks' Harley Davidson sponsorship and the Orlando Magic's partnership with Disney. 

    The Pelicans will don their new threads emblazoned with the Zatarain's logo when they hit the floor Thursday night for DeMarcus Cousins' return trip to Golden 1 Center for a showdown with the Sacramento Kings (10:30 p.m. ET on TNT).  

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      What Team Will LeBron Be on Next Year and Why?

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tony Parker Sent on Rehab Assignment to G-League

      Pounding The Rock
      via Pounding The Rock
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron's Shot Better After Change for Injury

      Dave McMenamin
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      John Wall Plans to Show 'No Mercy' Against Lonzo

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report