World Series 2017: Odds, Prop Bets, Prediction from Astros vs. Dodgers Game 2

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not about to make life easy for the Houston Astros in the World Series.

The hosts turned up the heat in Game 1 during a 103-degree Tuesday as Clayton Kershaw put on a performance reminiscent of another accomplished Dodgers left-handed pitcher in leading Los Angeles to a 3-1 victory.

Kershaw struck out 11 Houston batter in seven innings, and no Dodger pitcher has struck out that many hitters in a World Series game since Sandy Koufax fanned 15 New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 1963 World Series. The iconic Koufax was sitting in the second row Tuesday night.

Kershaw was backed by home runs from Chris Taylor and Justin Turner, and that was enough to give Los Angeles the victory. Taylor set the tone with a 447-foot blast on the first pitch he saw from Houston starter Dallas Keuchel, and after the Astros tied the score on a home run from Alex Bregman in the fourth inning, Turner blasted a two-run shot in the sixth inning.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was pleased with Kershaw, who gave up just three hits in his outing. "Tonight was one of those nights I think the first time in a while, where we've seen all three of his pitches synced up," Roberts said, per Ken Gurnick and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "He just was repeating the delivery, held the velocity. Was throwing the baseball where he needed to, where he wanted to."

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Dodgers will try to gain a 2-0 advantage Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET against the Astros. Los Angeles is sending breaking-ball specialist Rich Hill to the mount face red-hot Justin Verlander in Game 2.

The Astros rate as minus-107 favorites to square the series (a bettor risks $107 to earn a $100 profit), while the Dodgers are minus-103 in the game, according to OddsShark.

Verlander has been something of a godsend for the Astros since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers prior to the Aug. 31 deadline. Verlander was 5-0 in the regular season with the Astros and had a 1.06 earned run average.

He has also been on top of his game in the playoffs, with a 4-0 record (one of those victories as a reliever) and a 1.46 ERA in 24.2 innings.

Verlander explained that his concentration and preparation have helped him perform well.

"I think the mental focus is just at another level," Verlander said, per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. "I think it's something that would be easy to say, 'Why don't you just do that every game?' It's unsustainable throughout the course of the regular season. If you were that mentally focused, you'd just burn out. It's just another level. I don't know how to really explain it."

Hill had a 12-8 record with a 3.32 ERA during the regular season, striking out 166 batters in 135.2 innings. Hill has started two games for the Dodgers in the postseason without a decision and has a 3.00 ERA in nine innings.

Prop Bets

OddsChecker offers a prop bet on the number of games that it will take either team to win the best-of-seven series. With a Game 1 victory by the Dodgers in the books, seven of the propositions are still in the running. Here's a look at those scenarios and the odds for each:

Los Angeles in four games: 11-2

Los Angeles in five games: 7-2

Los Angeles in six games: 3-1

Los Angeles in seven games: 9-2

Houston in five games: 16-1

Houston in six games: 8-1

Houston in seven games: 7-1

Predictions

Verlander has been remarkable since the Astros acquired him, and he has given Houston manager A.J. Hinch even more than he could have expected.

Verlander is pitching as well as he did in his best years with the Tigers, and the Astros need him to come through with another spectacular effort.

There's no reason to think there will be any letdown in Game 2 as Verlander will turn up the heat on his fastball once again. Look for eight strong innings from this power pitcher and the Astros will find a way to scratch out at least three runs against Hill. They will go back to Houston having squared the series at 1-1.

As far as the prop bet is concerned, the Dodgers victory in Game 1 has put them in the driver's seat. However, we see value with the Astros because their American League affiliation means that they have played in a tougher league and that should account for an edge that the Dodgers can't match over seven games.

The Dodgers are an excellent team and can push it to seven games, but look for the Astros to win in seven games at a price of 7-1.