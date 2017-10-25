Sam Darnold Says He's Made No Decision on Entering 2018 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold told reporters Tuesday he has yet to make a decision regarding his eligibility for the 2018 NFL draft.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News' Scott Wolf, Darnold indicated "he has made no decisions on his future and is not leaning either way."

"I'm going to take a look at that after the season," Darnold said, per Pro Football Talk's John Taylor.

Darnold's comments came one day after AM1340's Benjamin Allbright cited a source who said the redshirt sophomore was "unlikely" to leave USC following the 2017 season.

A season ago, Darnold shined in Southern California when he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,086 yards, 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions, including a five-touchdown effort in USC's 52-49 Rose Bowl win over Penn State.

However, the 20-year-old hasn't looked quite as sharp during his second year under center.

During the Trojans' 6-2 start to the season, Darnold has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,292 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also averaging 7.6 adjusted yards per passing attempt—down from a mark of 9.0 in 2016.

Despite those hiccups, Darnold has maintained top-tier status among draft-eligible players.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Darnold listed as the 2018 draft's No. 2 overall prospect behind Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and the No. 1 quarterback ahead of UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen.