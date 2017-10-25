Copa Del Rey 2017: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round-of-32, Leg 1 Games

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Sergio Cidoncha's long-range free-kick fired Ponferradina to a shock win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-32 clash on Wednesday, beating the top-flight favourites 1-0 on home soil.

The Segunda Division underdogs will take a slim lead to the Estadio de la Ceramica for the return leg of their Copa collision, while Atletico Madrid drew against Elche away from home as Lolo scored to cancel out a Thomas Partey strike.

Athletic Bilbao failed to beat second-tier Formentera, drawing 1-1 at the Municipal, where Raul Garcia headed in an equaliser seconds after coming on to cancel out Fernando Linan's opener scored minutes earlier.

Cabral and John Guidetti scored either side of a Sergio Enrich equaliser to put Celta ahead in their meeting with top-flight peers Eibar, and Leganes edged Valladolid 2-1 thanks to Claudio Beauvue's 88th-minute winner.

Read on for a roundup of Wednesday's Copa del Rey action as the round of 32 got underway.

Wednesday's Copa del Rey Results

Formentera 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Ponferradina 1-0 Villarreal

Valladolid 1-2 Leganes

Eibar 1-2 Celta Vigo

Eibar 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Recap

Ponferradina are featuring in the Copa del Rey's round of 32 for the second time in as many seasons, and Cidoncha's free-kick from 35 yards out put them within touching distance of outdoing their best finish to date in this competition.

Villarreal failed to score in their trip to El Toralin in El Bierzo, and Spanish football account El Chiringuito TV provided a glimpse of the distance from which Cidoncha bagged their clean-sheet win:

They weren't the only Segunda side to snatch results from La Liga superiors, however, as Elche and Formentera each drew 1-1 at home to Atletico and Athletic, respectively.

Thomas put Atletico ahead after 17 minutes with a header from a Jose Gimenez cross, but Lucas Hernandez later gave away a penalty that veteran forward Lolo gladly converted not long after half-time.

Despite the promise of remaining on level terms with Atleti after one leg, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted the odds are still far from being in their favour:

Formentera had a lot more reasons to celebrate their remaining level with Los Leones, against whom Linan's 61st-minute breakthrough was swiftly cancelled out by substitute Garcia shortly after he was thrown on by Diego Simeone.

The hosts from Sant Francesc Xavier—with a capacity ground holding just 1,000—went ahead on the hour mark after Linan scored the opener, but Garcia extinguished their joy just a few minutes later. Real Madrid TV's Phil Kitromilides emphasised the magnitude of their achievement:

Enrich replied to Cabral's fourth-minute opener, and FourFourTwo's Kiyan Sobhani commented as Guidetti scored his first goal of the season after spending more than a month out with a collarbone fracture, per Transfermarkt:



Celta were far from impressive after recording a weak second-half performance in particular, struggling to hold on to their lead at times.

Leganes failed to keep their clean-sheet streak going away to Valladolid but did still win 2-1 take a win back to home turf, where they'll be hoping to revive their stingier form with a round-of-16 spot at stake.