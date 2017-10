Harry How/Getty Images

Fact: By fanning 11 Houston Astros in seven innings in a 3-1 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday night, Clayton Kershaw became the first Dodgers pitcher since Sandy Koufax in 1965 to strike out 10-plus batters in a World Series game.

