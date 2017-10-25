WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 24

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a hostile assault on Raw, SmackDown Live featured several Superstars earning recognition (for better or worse) ahead of the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch earned her way to the event, becoming the captain of Team SmackDown after victory in a Fatal 5-Way match.

The New Day was not quite as lucky, losing a tag team showdown with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. The defeat highlighted what appears to be a lack of direction for the team following its acclaimed rivalry with The Usos.

Sami Zayn lost. Again. That is just what he does, regardless of a renewed push or partnership with Kevin Owens.

Those Superstars are the biggest winners and losers of the October 24 broadcast.

Find out what joined them and why with this recap of Tuesday's show.