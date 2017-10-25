WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 24

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 24October 25, 2017
On the heels of a hostile assault on Raw, SmackDown Live featured several Superstars earning recognition (for better or worse) ahead of the Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Becky Lynch earned her way to the event, becoming the captain of Team SmackDown after victory in a Fatal 5-Way match.
The New Day was not quite as lucky, losing a tag team showdown with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. The defeat highlighted what appears to be a lack of direction for the team following its acclaimed rivalry with The Usos.
Sami Zayn lost. Again. That is just what he does, regardless of a renewed push or partnership with Kevin Owens.
Those Superstars are the biggest winners and losers of the October 24 broadcast.
Winner: Becky Lynch
Just 24 hours after Alicia Fox won her first match in what felt like an eternity, Becky Lynch did the same, defeating Carmella, Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Tamina in a Fatal 5-Way match to become the captain of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.
Lynch, arguably the most underutilized woman on either roster, picked up a much-needed victory that reminded audiences of her abilities and primed her for a substantial role in the upcoming pay-per-view event.
The Lass Kicker's win sets her up to fill Team SmackDown with the Superstar she sees most fit to help catapult the blue brand to victory.
Whether it results in any sort of championship opportunity going forward bears watching.
For now, enjoy her increased television time after six or so months of never being at the forefront of the division.
Losers: The New Day
Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Usos in the culmination of their superb rivalry at Hell in a Cell. While their involvement in the instant classic was praised, they now find themselves without any real direction.
Tuesday night, the former champions battled Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.
The New Day, one of the most prominent acts in all of WWE, dropped the match and put the relatively new combo over on its journey to a showdown with The Usos.
Yes, WWE Creative utilizing the bulletproof New Day to put a new team over is exactly the type of booking the company should utilize more often, rather then the questionable shlock that saw Kane defeat Finn Balor Monday night on Raw.
There are no complaints on that front, nor should there be.
The New Day is branded a loser here, though, because of an apparent lack of direction.
How an act so integral to the legitimizing of tag team wrestling in WWE over the last four years is allowed to fade even the slightest is a question only WWE can answer.
Sure, there is a real possibility the trio makes up three-fifths of Team SmackDown come Survivor Series. Even then, though, it does not make up for the fact that there is no ready and apparent program awaiting them in the post-pay-per-view months, and that is a problem.
Winner: Continuity
The biggest issue with the under-siege angle from Raw was the complete and utter disregard for continuity that was apparent from the moment the SmackDown Superstars began their savage assault.
Though it did not explain away all of the issues surrounding the beat down, SmackDown officials took several steps toward rectifying the problems.
Dolph Ziggler said that just because he worked with Bobby Roode on Monday night it does change the fact that they do not like each other.
Shane McMahon explained the intricate details behind Raw's usage of AJ Styles and how the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship was essentially a spy of sorts designed to lull the red band into a false sense of security.
The writing team even had Daniel Bryan logically approach McMahon and voice his displeasure with the manner in which McMahon and Co. acted Monday night. It is true to Bryan's character and worked, with his disgust and concern obvious.
It was hardly perfect, but it still wrapped up loose ends, and this writer appreciates the effort.
Loser: Sami Zayn
Just when you thought Sami Zayn's alliance with Kevin Owens just might net him something resembling a winning streak, The Underdog from the Underground suffered a low blow followed by an RKO that saw him end his night staring at the lights.
By the end of the show, Zayn looked like Owens' pathetic little buddy, the sidekick for the former universal champion and the setup opponent before the babyface meets the higher profile Prizefighter.
Hopefully that is not the case going forward, but Tuesday night, his disappointing booking in the final moments of the broadcast left a sour taste.