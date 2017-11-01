Antonio Conte Says Chelsea 'Lacked Everything' in Roma Champions League Loss

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted "everything" went wrong for his team on Tuesday in the second half of their UEFA Champions League loss to Roma.

The Blues were humbled 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico by the Serie A side and struggled to find any foothold in the game. Conte insisted the first 45 wasn't too bad from his team but conceded things disintegrated after the break.

"I was satisfied with the first-half performance, and the score was unfair," he said, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. "But we lacked everything in the second half, and Roma were the better team in every point, in terms of motivation and hunger. They won all the duels and more than deserved this win."

As we can see here courtesy of Sport Witness, the Italian press didn't have much positive to say about the performance of the London club:

Conte also said the team is finding it difficult to inject any consistency into their play as things stand and called on his players to pull out something extra in the difficult moments.

"If we think that only because our name is Chelsea, and the opponent have fear of the name Chelsea, this is not the right way," he said. "We have to find the hunger we showed all last season and, this season, only sometimes."

As noted by BT Sport's commentator Ian Darke, at the moment something doesn't seem quite right with the Blues:

While they have won their last two Premier League games, for spells they were uninspiring against Bournemouth, whereas Watford should've beaten the champions when they travelled to Stamford Bridge; the Hornets missed two clear-cut chances with a 2-1 lead and allowed Chelsea to win 4-2.

The very best sides are ruthless in exploiting any frailties, though, and Roma did that inside the first minute in this one with a goal from Stephan El Shaarawy. From that point on it was always going to be a long night for Chelsea.

Per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco revealed the plan was to use pace to unsettle the Blues defence:

The recent absence of the injured N'Golo Kante has been a big loss in midfield:

Despite this defeat, Chelsea still have a fair chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League thanks to Atletico Madrid's continued troubles.

The La Liga side endured back-to-back draws with minnows Qarabag, meaning they are four points behind the Blues as things stand. It means a win for Chelsea at the Azerbaijani outfit on Matchday 6 would be enough to see them qualify, regardless of what happens when Atletico head to Stamford Bridge.

Even so, there are issues Chelsea need to put right to prevent this season getting away from them. Manchester United are the visitors on Sunday in a huge Premier League encounter; with Manchester City already nine points ahead of the Blues at the top of the table, there's no margin for error for Conte's men.