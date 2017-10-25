DeShone Kizer Named Browns' Starting QB vs. Vikings over Cody Kessler

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Despite getting pulled in Week 7, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will start Sunday's Week 8 clash with the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced the move, meaning Cody Kessler will return to a backup role after relieving Kizer during a 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Kizer struggled last week, completing just 12 of his 20 pass attempts for 114 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

After replacing him in the second half, Kessler was 10-of-19 for 121 yards, no touchdowns and one pick.

Kizer has gone through growing pains during his rookie season with a 0-6 record as a starter. He has completed just 52.0 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and an NFL-worst 11 interceptions.

The second-round pick out of Notre Dame has also rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Kessler was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of USC, and he was impressive at times in eight starts last season as a rookie.

Although he went 0-8, Kessler threw for 1,380 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, while completing 65.6 percent of his passes.

Kizer will have a major challenge on his hands in Week 8 against a Vikings defense that ranks fourth in total yards allowed per game (283), fifth in points allowed per game (17.0) and eighth in interceptions (7).