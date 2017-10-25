Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: World Series Game 2 Odds, Betting Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series on Wednesday when they host the Houston Astros in a pick'em Game 2 matchup at the sportsbooks.

Los Angeles won Game 1 on Tuesday 3-1 behind ace Clayton Kershaw but will now face Houston's Justin Verlander.

Betting line: The Dodgers opened as -113 favorites (wager $113 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.0-0.2, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

Verlander has not lost since joining the Astros, going a perfect 9-0 in nine outings.

He has been reborn after previously playing his entire career with the Detroit Tigers, winning the American League Cy Young Award with them in 2011.

The 34-year-old's motivation may be at an all-time high knowing this may be his last shot to win a World Series as a top starter.

The 2017 American League Championship Series MVP earned two wins against the New York Yankees, and he is poised to continue his unbeaten streak at Dodger Stadium, where he will be pitching for the first time.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers have all the momentum right now after seeing Kershaw dominate Houston's lineup, especially knowing he will go to the mound at least one more time in the World Series.

Next up is Rich Hill, who has been solid in two starts for Los Angeles in the playoffs so far.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Hill has walked away with a no-decision in both of his postseason outings, giving up three runs and six hits combined over nine innings with four walks and 12 strikeouts. The bottom line is Los Angeles won each of those games by three runs.

Smart betting pick

While winning the series opener was big for the Dodgers, they need to go up 2-0 in order to feel good about themselves heading to Minute Maid Park for the next three games.

The Astros will be happy going home with a split in the World Series considering they have not lost there during their current playoff run.

Houston is 7-3 in its last 10 games versus National League teams at home and will come through behind Verlander to tie the series.

MLB betting trends

Houston is 2-4 in its last six games.

The total has gone under in six of Houston's last nine games.

The total has gone under in four of Los Angeles' last five games.

All MLB odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted.