A-League Round 4 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Adelaide United qualified for their second FFA Cup final on Tuesday night when they defeated Western Sydney Wanderers. But there is no time to celebrate, with a home fixture against A-League pace-setters Melbourne City on Saturday night.



Adelaide are undefeated after three weeks of the season but did let a chance slip at home in their last league game, when Melbourne Victory winger Mitch Austin scored eight minutes from time on Friday night to secure a 2-2 draw.



Tuesday's win over the Wanderers, away from home, proves that this United squad can compete with the competition's best, and City are certainly in that category at the moment, having won all three of their games so far.



The match of the round at Coopers Stadium is expected to be a tight affair, as the hosts are set at $2.40 AUD to get the three points, according to AustralianGambling, with Melbourne just behind them at $2.63.



A tight contest is also predicted on Sunday in the all New South Wales clash between Newcastle Jets ($2.50) and the Wanderers ($2.70).



After winning the wooden spoon last season, the Jets have been one of the surprise packages of the opening three weeks, collecting seven points from a possible nine—including a brilliant 2-1 away win in Brisbane last Sunday.



Western Sydney caretaker coach Hayden Foxe has made an impressive start to his coaching career after he was handed the reins just days before the season began—Tony Popovic left the club to coach Karabukspor in Turkey's Super Lig. Former Socceroo Foxe has guided the club to a win and two draws.



The Wanderers took a point from last week's derby against Sydney FC, who are the shortest-priced favorite of the round when they host Perth Glory ($6) in the opening match of the round on Friday night.



The Sky Blues are $1.45 to bounce straight back into the winner's circle after they dropped their first points of the season in what was an entertaining Sydney derby.



Perth picked up their first win of the season last week when Adam Taggart scored the winner at home against the Central Coast Mariners just five minutes before the final whistle.



Wellington Phoenix are $2.25 favorites when they host Brisbane Roar ($2.80) on Saturday, while the Melbourne Victory ($2), who find themselves in the unfamiliar position of seventh on the ladder, aim to get their first win of the season when they travel to Gosford to take on the Mariners ($3.30) in the final match of the round.