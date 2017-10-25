WWE Survivor Series 2017: Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to PPV

Credit: WWE.com

The 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature a card brimming with Raw vs. SmackDown Live matches. As such, the show is setting up to be one of the more intriguing of the year, with the idea of brand warfare reintroduced for the first time in a year.

Fans have already witnessed a Raw under siege by the blue brand and will certainly enjoy watching the flagship get its revenge.

The war between the two shows is just one explosive storyline worth watching on the road to the annual fall spectacular.

However, there are other, more intricate and significant stories worth paying attention to that could affect the future of the WWE product.

The Maharaja's Defining Moment

WWE champion Jinder Mahal has been at the center of one controversy or another since his sudden ascent to the top of the SmackDown brand and championship victory earlier this year.

On November 19, his journey to sports entertainment supremacy will pay off in the form of his biggest match to date: a showdown with Universal champion Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate is the biggest box-office attraction in the sport and the fact management selected Mahal to battle him at one of the biggest pay-per-views on the schedule is a sign of approval. It suggests WWE Creative believes enough in the performer, and his character, to risk putting him in that spot against someone recognized by fans and mainstream media alike.

Easily the most important match of his career, Mahal will likely take a beating by Lesnar.

Whether he can fight through it and perform up to expectations will be the question.

Mahal has not yet had that one extraordinary match that solidifies his reign as the WWE champion. A lack of in-ring chemistry with Shinsuke Nakamura and a series of matches with Randy Orton that were merely OK have created questions about his ability to deliver those defining performances.

Tasked with being a tackling dummy for Lesnar, earning a trip to Suplex City to the delight of the WWE faithful, Mahal will have to be the cowardly and resourceful heel WWE Creative has portrayed him as.

Whether that means stealing the biggest win of his career or enduring the most lopsided defeat of his WWE title run is the question.

The Demon Kane's Resurrection

Since returning to WWE television two weeks ago and obliterating Roman Reigns, Kane has been presented as dominantly as possible.

He demolished Braun Strowman and was part of the coalition that left him crushed by a trash truck and eliminated from the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at Sunday's pay-per-view. From there, he beat Finn Balor in a glorified squash, winning after three straight chokeslams.

The renewed emphasis on Kane will draw plenty of criticism, especially as he goes over younger, better and more intriguing performers. It will also draw support from Attitude Era fans who appreciate and love the character.

Drawing those emotions from the crowd oftentimes result in a hot crowd for whatever that given Superstar finds themselves involved come pay-per-view time.

As of now, it appears Kane is on a collision course with Strowman and rebuilding him into the monster he once was will only help put the spectacle of the match over when the time comes.

Alicia Fox's Renaissance

Like Kane, Alicia Fox has been around WWE for quite some time and has a reputation for doing whatever zany, crazy thing the company asks of her.

After spending considerable time in obscurity, she has exploded back on to the scene, her unhinged character working alongside the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley as WWE officials opt to push Superstars beyond the same three that have dominated headlines for the last year.

Now the leader of Team Raw by way of her victory over Banks and Bayley on Monday's Raw, she figures to play a major role in the women's tag team elimination match that will occur on November 19.

What the end game is for Fox—if there is one—is unknown at this time.

Perhaps it is something we find out at the annual spectacular, in some grand form or fashion in which she scores the most important win of her career.