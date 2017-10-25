Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho 'Rebellion' Amid Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic are reportedly leading a dressing room "rebellion" at Barcelona against the potential signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

According to Diario Gol (via The Express' Dan Gibbs), the midfield duo are against Coutinho joining the Blaugrana and have told the club the Brazilian is not needed.

Ongoing indications that Barca will go in again for Coutinho in January are reportedly "upsetting" Iniesta, while Rakitic fears his playing time could be cut down if the 25-year-old is signed, especially as there is already plenty of competition from Paulinho, Sergi Roberto, Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

Barca fiercely pursued Coutinho in the summer, making three bids for him—the last worth up to €130 million (£119 million), per The Guardian's Andy Hunter.

Liverpool rebuffed the Catalan club's approaches, but rumours continue to abound Barca could return for the Brazil international in the new year, per The Independent's Mark Critchley.



Coutinho is a high-quality attacking midfielder who can play on either flank, as a No. 10 or in a deeper-lying midfield role.

It makes perfect sense that Barcelona should be interested in him, as he could fit perfectly into both the 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 systems that manager Ernesto Valverde has utilised this season.

However, in both formations, the addition of Coutinho to the Barca squad would likely threaten the first-team places of Rakitic and Iniesta.

Like Coutinho, both are creative central midfielders who thrive best in attack rather than providing an extra layer of protection for the defence—Sergio Busquets is the key man for Barca in that respect.

Iniesta is also in the latter stages of his career and, at 33 years old, likely fears Coutinho could be seen as his long-term replacement.

Despite the depth Barcelona have in the middle of the park, Rakitic and Iniesta are both the clear first-team options when fit ahead of the likes of Gomes and Roberto.

Their status as the go-to men in midfield could change, though, if Barca sign Coutinho.