Jim Lampley: Floyd Mayweather 'Obviously' Threw Rounds vs. Conor McGregor

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

HBO boxing announcer Jim Lampley expressed his belief Tuesday that Floyd Mayweather Jr. intentionally threw rounds during his Aug. 26 win over Conor McGregor.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Lampley said Mayweather "obviously" gave McGregor some rounds early in the fight in an effort to goad the public into buying another fight down the line: "He allowed Conor to quote 'win' three rounds so that the whole global MMA wish community could have something to latch on to. I think there's a decent chance there's enough suckers out there Floyd could maybe make another $150 million, why not?"

Lampley called the fight a "marvelous scam" and a "setup" before making it clear he thinks a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor could be in the works due to the money at stake.

Per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, Mayweather earned a guaranteed purse of $100 million, while McGregor reeled in at least $30 million.

Mayweather said after the bout that he was retired for good, but the 40-year-old has stepped away from boxing on multiple occasions only to return.

While Mayweather overwhelmed McGregor in the latter stages of their fight and beat him by technical knockout in the 10th round, the early rounds were a feeling-out process that saw the UFC Lightweight champion hold his own.

Mayweather left little doubt that he is the superior boxer despite McGregor hanging in there, which raises the question of whether there is truly a market in support of a rematch between them.