Astros vs. Dodgers Live-Stream Schedule, Odds and Pre-Game 2 Comments

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to move within two wins of a championship when they host the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles benefited from a gem tossed by ace starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, and it will call upon Rich Hill to turn in a similar effort in Game 2, although he has a difficult opponent on his hands in the form of Justin Verlander.

Here is all the information you need to watch and enjoy Game 2 of the World Series, along with the latest comments from key figures in the series entering Game 2.

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Watch: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

What the Astros Are Saying

The Astros will likely need a better offensive performance in Game 2 than the three hits and one run they recorded in Game 1 in order to even the series, but the bulk of the pressure rests squarely on Verlander's shoulders.

The 34-year-old veteran has a history of success in the postseason with an 11-5 record, a 3.00 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

He was especially strong in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, surrendering just one run in two starts, while striking out 21 in 16 innings en route to a 2-0 record.

The former American League Cy Young award winner and MVP is now in a situation where Houston needs him to be the stopper, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch marveled at his ability to come through in big spots, according to Stats LLC (h/t ESPN.com):

"It is pretty remarkable. I was told when he first got here that he gets stronger throughout the game, both by him and by other people, and everything speaks to that. And then when you watch it happen at the biggest stage and some of the biggest moments in some of our biggest games, you become a believer.

"It's in his DNA; he's a finisher mentally, just as much as he is physically. He prepares himself. He studies. Again, that doesn't help him physically finish, but it does give him a mental edge every game that he pitches."

Verlander is still in search of an elusive World Series ring to complete a potential Hall of Fame resume, and he can go a long way toward getting one with a win in Game 2.

Per ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, Verlander discussed what comes over him during the playoffs and how he is able to remain so focused on the task at hand:

"I think the mental focus is just at another level. It's easy to say, 'Why don't you just do that every game?' But it's unsustainable throughout the course of the regular season. If you were that mentally focused, you'd just burn out.

"I don't really know how to explain it. My sole focus even between innings is thinking about what I can do to execute and what pitches I should throw and what I've seen and what my instincts are telling me. There are times where I lose track of where we're at in the game, and I don't really know what's going on."

Kershaw limited the Astros to three hits and one run over seven innings in Game 1, while striking out 11. That is precisely the type of outing Houston needs out of Verlander to stop the bleeding.

He has thrived in that role during the postseason thus far, and his presence gives the Astros a great chance to even the series.

What the Dodgers Are Saying

Kershaw's dominant showing in Game 1 is a huge reason why the Dodgers hold a 1-0 lead in the World Series, but more timely hitting from outfielder Chris Taylor and third baseman Justin Turner was at the forefront in Game 1 as well.

Taylor gave L.A. a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo home run, while Turner put the Dodgers back on top for good with a two-run shot in the sixth.

Taylor was a virtual unknown entering the season with one career homer to his credit, and Turner didn't become a regular starter until joining the Dodgers in 2014.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes both players have an intangible quality that has allowed them to thrive on the big stage, according to ESPN.com's Dave Schoenfield:

"I think that there's just a DNA piece to those two guys that they had opportunities. They created opportunities for themselves, and they expect a lot from themselves. They prepare the right way. They believe in their abilities. And so now, yeah, you see their two stories, and you look back a few years, and seeing that they're hitting 1-2 in the World Series, it's a credit to them."

Although the Dodgers stumbled down the stretch during the regular season, they have lost just one game during the playoffs thus far and are playing like the team that was on a historic pace earlier in the campaign.

Per ESPN.com's Bradford Doolittle, Turner discussed the difference between the regular season and the playoffs, and how it changes a player's psyche: "Postseason is definitely a lot more fun. Sandy told me—Koufax—told me today, 162 [regular-season games] is work. Once you get to the playoffs, it's fun. And I thought that was a pretty cool way to look at it. I agree with him a hundred percent."

It's difficult for the Dodgers to not have fun considering how dominant they have been in the playoffs, and due to how electric the atmosphere has been at Dodger Stadium.

That will be the case once again Wednesday, and although L.A. will have massive challenge on its hands against Verlander, it will counter with veteran lefty Rich Hill.

Hill has seen and done it all in baseball, and coming off a solid NLCS start that saw him strike out eight and allow just one run in five innings against the Chicago Cubs, he should keep the Dodgers in the mix.