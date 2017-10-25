Luke Shaw Reportedly Worried His Manchester United Career Is 'Effectively Over'

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly concerned his time at the club is coming to an end after falling out with manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Jamie Jackson of The Guardian, the England international believes his Old Trafford career is "effectively over" after a breakdown in relationship between the pair.

"Mourinho is understood to be unhappy with Shaw's attitude, despite the player believing he has done everything possible to prove himself," Jackson said. "The 22-year-old fears he will not be given a meaningful first-team chance again."

Shaw has only made two appearances for United this season, coming on as a substitute in the team's two matches in the Carabao Cup.

According to Jackson, while Shaw is "considering his options," a move in the January window doesn't appear to be on the cards at the moment. The defender's contract with United is set to expire in the summer of 2019.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News said he has major reservations about whether the former Southampton man is going to live up to his potential at United:

When he arrived at Old Trafford in 2014, there was much excitement about Shaw. During his spell with Saints, he excelled as a teenager, providing a purposeful threat on the left flank in both defence and attack.

On the back of such performances, he earned a move to United. He had a decent first season, and he started the 2015-16 campaign in sensational form. However, a leg break against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League sidelined him for the long-term and stole the momentum he'd built up.

Shaw has never really recovered from that setback, and Mourinho has found it tough to trust the left-back in his spell at the club.

"He has to work," the United boss said of Shaw last month, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph. "He has to improve."

SportsJOE joked about how irritated Mourinho has been in the past by the full-back:

That lack of trust has limited Shaw's appearances, and a player who seemed destined to scale extraordinary heights in the game has seen his star fade.

As noted by Kris Voakes of Goal, the youngster has fallen down the pecking order at United, with Mourinho preferring makeshift options on the left of his defence:

While it feels as though he's been around for a long time, Shaw is still in the early stages of his career and can still pull himself out of this lull. But he needs to be on the pitch on a more regular basis to do so.

The talent is undeniably there for him to be a big success at an elite club further down the line, and while some United fans may lament a future departure, the situation is approaching a point where a fresh start would benefit all parties.