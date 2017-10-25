Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

No matter how many teams NFL fantasy owners manage, the game never gets any easier.

This season has been especially difficult, with injuries to fantasy studs such as David Johnson, Andrew Luck, Greg Olsen and Aaron Rodgers, just to name a few. But with every week comes new challenges and obstacles for us to overcome.

Sometimes our starters just don't cut it in terms of racking up fantasy points and bench players outperform them. Here, we'll take a look at the top 10 players for each offensive position heading into Week 8's slate of games, ranked by projected scoring points by Yahoo Sports.

From there, we'll analyze one sleeper for each position that is destined to have a breakout performance this weekend and hopefully lead your team to victory.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

2. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers

3. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears

4. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins

6. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Houston Texans

7. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) vs. Seattle Seahawks

8. Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Indianapolis Colts

9. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Jets

10. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs.Denver Broncos

Sleeper: Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

There hasn't been much to celebrate for Cincinnati Bengals fans this season, especially after such a slow start in the team's first few games, but things should turn around in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, who are one of the worst teams in football.

While questions remain regarding quarterback Andy Dalton's ability to lead a team, he should at least silence his critics this weekend against a Colts defense that ranks 31st in yards allowed per game and dead last in the league in points allowed.

There's no pressure for Dalton to play great this week, because he only has to be average to put up points against the Colts—who will also be missing starting safety Malik Hooker after he injured himself last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Projected to score 17.81 points in standard Yahoo fantasy leagues this weekend, Dalton could be a serviceable quarterback to plug-in if you're desperate for some stability at the position.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Detroit Lions

2. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Indianapolis Colts

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Jets

4. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

5. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Seattle Seahawks

6. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears

7. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Carolina Panthers

8. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins

9. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers

10. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos

Sleeper: Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers may be losers this season, but that doesn't necessarily mean that all their players are.

Wideout Pierre Garcon is one of the few bright spots for a 49ers offense that just isn't able to generate any type of momentum when they have the ball.

Garcon, despite coming off an uninspiring five catch, 49-yard performance against the Cowboys in Week 7, could be in line for a larger workload this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles in what could easily be a shootout.

The Eagles are likely to be ahead in this game, meaning that the 49ers will be forced to abandon the run and air it out to play catch up.

Projected to score 7.60 points in standard Yahoo leagues in Week 8, don't be surprised to see Garcon light up the scoreboard against an Eagles defense that allows the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Detroit Lions

2. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins

3. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos

4. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Jets

5. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. New England Patriots

6. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. New Orleans Saints

7. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears)

8. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cleveland Browns

9. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers

10. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sleeper: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

More popularly known as the rookie who took away Adrian Peterson's carries during the former Viking's brief stint in New Orleans, Alvin Kamara is a force in fantasy football, even if he's the No. 2 running back for the Saints.

While Mark Ingram continues to get the lion's share of touches in the backfield, Kamara produces enough in the passing game and in his limited carries to be a difference maker, making him relevant in fantasy this season.

Even in standard leagues, Kamara is still producing, scoring at least 8.70 fantasy points in each of his least four outings, including a 57-yard-rushing, 50-yard-receiving performance in Week 7.

Kamara appears to be the go-to back on third downs and in the passing game, even with Ingram getting 20-plus carries a game. Projected to score 7.75 points against the Chicago Bears defense this weekend, have faith in the rookie to produce in your starting lineup this week.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers

4. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Houston Texans

5. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. New England Patriots

6. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cleveland Browns

7. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) vs. Atlanta Falcons

8. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys

9. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Carolina Panthers

10. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Buffalo Bills

Sleeper: Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

After an impressive breakout campaign a year ago, many fantasy pundits (including myself) had high expectations for Jack Doyle this season.

Unfortunately for Doyle, and his fantasy owners, he hasn't been able to produce to his liking given the quarterback problems that have plagued the Colts this season. I'm talking to you, Andrew Luck.

With Luck out injured, Doyle's fantasy value has plummeted. But even though he might not be the red-zone target that he was in 2016, he's still receiving enough targets to still be relevant in a year that is desperate for tight ends to produce.

The Bengals should have their way with the Colts this weekend, but that doesn't count out Doyle from putting up points for your team. Projected to score 4.78 points this weekend, the floor is fairly low for Doyle, on paper. However, he has seen 18 targets in the past two weeks, including 13 receptions for 94 yards and a score.

The volume of touches is there for Doyle, who should have some success against a Bengals defense that may face a pass-heavy attack if this game turns into a blowout in favor of Cincinnati.

All stats and projections are courtesy of Yahoo Sports.