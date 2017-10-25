Juventus 'Absolved' by FIFA over Paul Pogba Transfer, Says Club President

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus have been cleared of any wrongdoing by FIFA over the £89 million sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United in August 2016, according to club president Andrea Agnelli.

A payment to Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, was being investigated by FIFA, but Agnelli confirmed at the annual shareholders' meeting the governing body had cleared Juventus, per AFP (via AS). "FIFA's investigation ended with no implications for Juventus, completely absolved," he said.

United were cleared for their part in the deal back in June but disciplinary proceedings were opened against Juventus as it was thought Raiola's agreement with the Old Lady "could have breached third-party ownership rules," per Rob Dawson of ESPN.co.uk.

Reports indicated the agent stood to make as much as £41 million from the deal, added Dawson.

Pogba joined Juventus from United as a 19-year-old for a nominal fee in 2012 and went on to win four consecutive Serie A titles while establishing himself as one of the world's most exciting midfielders.

He rejoined United before the 2016-17 season for a then-world record £89 million fee in a deal which it appears FIFA now adjudge to have been completely above board.

The France international is sidelined after picking up an injury in United's first UEFA Champions League game of the 2017-18 campaign against Basel back in September.

Pogba, 24, has been a big loss in Jose Mourinho's side after he started the season in impressive fashion, netting two goals and providing two assists in the Red Devils' first four Premier League games of the term.