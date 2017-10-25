Claude Puel Named Leicester City's Manager, Agrees Contract Through 2020

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Leicester City have confirmed Claude Puel as their new manager, with the Frenchman agreeing a contract until June 2020 at the King Power Stadium.

News of the appointment came via the club's official website on Wednesday, and Puel said:

"It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own. The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

Puel will take over after Michael Appleton stepped in for two games—wins over Swansea City and Leeds United. That was following the departure of Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked after just eight Premier League matches in the 2017-18 campaign.

Leicester are in 14th place in the top flight, having taken nine points from their nine league games so far.

The appointment means a quick return to English football for Puel, who was in charge of Southampton in 2016-17. Having steered the team to eighth position and the Capital One Cup final, which they lost to Manchester United, he was relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign.

As noted by FourFourTwo's Joe Brewin, the appointment is one that feels underwhelming as a result:

The main criticism of the 56-year-old during his time at St Mary's was the style of football that he adopted.

Previously the Southampton fans enjoyed the high-octane play utilised by the likes of Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino. The Frenchman was much more cautious in the way he went about matters, with his team failing to find the net in the last five home matches of the term.

Per football journalist Jonathan Fadugba, despite impressing plenty at the club, the style of play is what cost Puel his job on the south coast:

Puel previously took charge of Monaco, Lyon and Nice, leading the former of that trio to the Ligue 1 title in 2000.

At Leicester, he takes over a group of players that have undoubted talent but have been underperforming in the main in the Premier League this term.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Under Shakespeare, the team didn't find the right balance in their play. You sense shoring the side up will be top of Puel's to-do list early in his tenure.

If he can do that, the Foxes have the attacking talent to win Premier League football matches in Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy. With capable players throughout the squad, Puel has the chance to repair some of his reputation after being let go by Saints.