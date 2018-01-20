Jimmy Butler Will Not Play vs. Raptors After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Soreness

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that swingman Jimmy Butler will not play against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday because of a sore right knee.

Butler has now cropped up on the injury report twice this season after he missed the Timberwolves' 130-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 24 with an upper respiratory infection.

When healthy, Butler has operated in tandem with Andrew Wiggins to help comprise half of a star-studded perimeter duo.

Forty-five games into his first season in Minnesota, the three-time All-Star is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three.

Butler has helped lead Minnesota to a 29-18 start, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference.

Largely because of Butler's arrival, the T'Wolves are on pace to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2003-04.

With Butler ailing once again, Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns should have no problem shouldering the primary scoring load against the Raptors, who are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As far as wing replacements are concerned, Marcus Georges-Hunt and Shabazz Muhammad could see additional playing time with sixth man Jamal Crawford also out for Saturday's game.