    Michael Bisping Reportedly Sued for Alleged Assault at Gym

    Alec Nathan
October 24, 2017

    TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 13: Michael Bisping speaks to the media during the UFC 217 press conference with Dana White and Georges St-Pierre at the Hockey Hall of Fame on October 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is being sued for allegedly assaulting a man at a gym in Anaheim, California, in July.

    According to TMZ Sports, a suit filed by Antonio Georgakopoulos alleges Bisping "grabbed him by the throat and began to squeeze" after he took the fighter's weights without permission and sparked a verbal altercation.

    Georgakopoulos, who claims to be suffering nightmares, is also suing Bisping for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

    Citing the Anaheim Police Department, TMZ added Bisping was not arrested and that the City Attorney's Office "determined there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges."

    The allegations against Bisping come less than two weeks before he's scheduled to clash with Georges St-Pierre—who's fighting for the first time since 2013—in UFC 217's main event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4.

