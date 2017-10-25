World Series 2017: Astros vs. Dodgers Game 2 TV Schedule, Prediction

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Baseball fans were spoiled by Game 1 of the World Series, as a pitchers duel between Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel lasted two hours and 28 minutes.

There's a good chance Wednesday's Game 2 won't be as efficient, but there's a lot we can learn from the 3-1 Dodgers win that we can use to predict the rest of the series.

TV Schedule

Start Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Pitching Matchup: Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill

Justin Verlander and Rich Hill will get the ball for their respective teams for the second game of the best-of-seven series. The pressure will be on Verlander to perform and give the Astros a fighting chance against the dominant Dodgers pitching staff.

All the Astros could muster against Clayton Kershaw and two relievers was a home run off the bat of Alex Bregman. Leadoff hitter George Springer particularly struggled as he became the first player since Mike Napoli in 2013 to strike out four times in a World Series game, per Baseball Reference:

The good news, if there is any, for the Astros is they won't have to take on Kershaw, at least not until Game 4 or 5. But Hill is no slouch as he's only allowed six hits and three runs in his first two postseason starts.

The one thing to watch in Game 2 is how long Hill stays on the mound. The southpaw tossed four innings in his NLDS start and five in his NLCS appearance. Usually this would open a window of opportunity for the opposing team, but the Dodgers bullpen has been lights out.

Closer Kenley Jansen isn't afraid to throw more than one inning if that situation pops up in Game 2. With the way the righthander is pitching in the postseason, he's drawing comparisons to Mariano Rivera. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman provided us with a reason why Jansen is like Rivera:

On the other hand, the Dodgers lineup has little concerns. Justin Turner once again starred in the clutch with a two-run home run in the sixth and Corey Seager's return to the lineup was seamless as he went 2-for-3.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts may have a wealth of confidence in his bullpen, but Astros counterpart A.J. Hinch is trying to piece things together after relying on starter Lance McCullers to close out ALCS Game 7 in four innings of relief.

Brad Peacock and Chris Devenski didn't give up a hit in 1 1/3 innings of work in relief of Keuchel. Hinch has to be hopeful that his relievers have turned a corner and they will reverse the course from their poor ALCS showing in which they gave up nine runs.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

But until the Astros can prove they can hit the Dodgers pitching, and that they have a reliable bullpen for more than one game, the Dodgers have to be considered the favorite to win Game 2.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Astros 2.

All statistics obtained from MLB.com.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.