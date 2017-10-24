Dwight Freeney, Seahawks Agree to Contract

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney agreed to a contract Tuesday, where they'll hope he can provide some pass-rush help.

Freeney, 37, visited the Seahawks on Tuesday. He last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, recording 10 tackles and three sacks.

