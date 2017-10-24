    Dwight Freeney, Seahawks Agree to Contract

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons Dwight Freeney #93 is seen against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks and veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney agreed to a contract Tuesday, where they'll hope he can provide some pass-rush help.

    Freeney, 37, visited the Seahawks on Tuesday. He last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, recording 10 tackles and three sacks.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

