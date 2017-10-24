DeMarcus Cousins Says 'I Was a Fool' for Staying with the Kings for So Long

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins experienced his fair share of turmoil during six-and-a-half seasons with the Sacramento Kings, and he admitted in a recent interview with ESPN's Marc J. Spears that he should have split from the franchise earlier than he did.

"My biggest regret is ... why didn't I leave when I had the chance?," Cousins said (h/t theScore's Chris Walder).

"I had the chance, but I fought it. I wanted to give it a chance. My representatives, they told me I shouldn't stay. You know, being ... guess you can say stubborn and 'loyal,' I wanted to make things work."

When asked specifically when he wishes he had left, Cousins said he had an opportunity to do so when the Kings hired George Karl as their head coach midway through the 2014-15 season.

