    DeMarcus Cousins Says 'I Was a Fool' for Staying with the Kings for So Long

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 18: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2017-18 regular season game on October 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    DeMarcus Cousins experienced his fair share of turmoil during six-and-a-half seasons with the Sacramento Kings, and he admitted in a recent interview with ESPN's Marc J. Spears that he should have split from the franchise earlier than he did.

    "My biggest regret is ... why didn't I leave when I had the chance?," Cousins said (h/t theScore's Chris Walder).

    "I had the chance, but I fought it. I wanted to give it a chance. My representatives, they told me I shouldn't stay. You know, being ... guess you can say stubborn and 'loyal,' I wanted to make things work."

    When asked specifically when he wishes he had left, Cousins said he had an opportunity to do so when the Kings hired George Karl as their head coach midway through the 2014-15 season.

