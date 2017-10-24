LeBron James, Cavaliers Outlast Bulls as Dwyane Wade Scores 11 vs. Former Team

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup shuffling appears to have fixed their offense. Their defense, however, remains a work in progress.

LeBron James and Kevin Love each had double-doubles, as the Cavaliers overcame a first-half shooting onslaught from the Chicago Bulls to earn a 119-112 victory Tuesday night.

James, who made the start at point guard in the Cavs' new-look lineup, finished with 34 points and 13 assists. While it's no rare occurrence to see James act as a primary ball-handler, this was his first start as a point guard since 2005.

The Cavs moved JR Smith and Tristan Thompson back into the starting lineup Tuesday night after Dwyane Wade requested a move to the second unit. Derrick Rose, who has been starting at point guard, remains out with an ankle injury.

Jose Calderon started at point guard in Saturday's loss to the Orlando Magic but was a healthy scratch against the Bulls.

Wade, coming off the bench for just the 12th time in his 15-year career, had 11 points and four assists in 19 minutes. It was his first double-digit scoring game as a Cav and by far his best performance of the season to date, as his three starts featured some of the worst basketball of his career. Wade entered Tuesday night shooting 28.0 percent from the floor and averaging a career-low 5.7 points per game.

"I just decided, earlier than later, just to get to the unit where I'd be more comfortable in and can probably be better with this team in that lineup," Wade told reporters after Monday's practice. "Why wait? Three games in, why wait? Wanted to get in there with those guys."

We can play causation-correlation here, but the Cavs sure looked more like themselves offensively with Wade playing in the second unit. Their 38 three-point attempts were a season high, and their 16 makes were only seven fewer than they put in the first three games combined.

James knocked down a season-high four threes, while Love, Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver all had three apiece. Love's 20-point, 12-rebound effort was his third double-double of the season. His three makes from distance will help the Cavs breathe a slight sigh of relief, as Love was 1-of-12 from distance coming into Tuesday.

The Bulls, meanwhile, were one shy of their franchise record with 17 threes. Twelve of those came as part of a 68-point first half, with rookie Lauri Markkanen leading the charge. Markkanen had 17 of his 19 points in the first two quarters, knocking down a career-high five threes.

Moved into the starting lineup due to the practice altercation between Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic, Markkanen might have won himself the permanent spot. He has finished in double figures each of the Bulls' first three games and has done a solid job of grabbing boards and stretching the floor.

All five Bulls starters were in double figures, led by Justin Holiday's 25. Jerian Grant recorded a 12-point, 10-assist double-double, and Robin Lopez and Paul Zipser each had 11. Kay Felder, playing in his first game against his former team in Cleveland, and Denzel Valentine scored 13 points apiece off the bench for Chicago.

Jeff Green led all Cavs reserves with 16 points.

Cleveland will travel to Brooklyn on Wednesday to play the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. The Bulls have a night off before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.