Bruce Arians Denies Report He Intends to Leave Cardinals After 2017 Season

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians refuted the rumor he plans to retire from coaching at the end of the 2017 season.

Arians tweeted Tuesday his focus is firmly on their next game, a Nov. 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers:

ABC15's Craig Fouhy reported Tuesday that Arians had "told people close to him that he intends to make the 2017 season his last with the Cardinals."

Arians is in his fifth season with the Cardinals, and the team is 44-26-1 under his watch. He's arguably the best head coach the Cardinals have had since moving to Arizona in 1988.

Were Arians to step down at the end of this year, it wouldn't be a huge surprise.

The Cardinals are 3-4 through their first seven games, and things aren't going to get any better with Carson Palmer out for a large part of the season after he broke his arm in the team's 33-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Palmer turns 38 in December, so his arm injury could force Arizona to seriously think about finding another quarterback in the offseason. Were that to happen, the Cardinals would likely enter a rebuilding phase. Larry Fitzgerald, 34, isn't getting any younger, while the team can't expect 35-year-old Karlos Dansby and 33-year-old Antoine Bethea to be productive on defense beyond the next couple of seasons.

A lengthy rebuild may not be all that enticing for the 65-year-old Arians, who had surgery in February after doctors discovered a form of kidney cancer. Arians also dealt with diverticulitis in August 2016.