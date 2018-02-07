Report: Willy Hernangomez Traded to Hornets for Johnny O'Bryant, Draft Picks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly agreed to trade center Willy Hernangomez to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports first reported the Knicks and Hornets were finalizing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks will receive Johnny O'Bryant and two future second-round draft picks from Charlotte in exchange for Hernangomez. Charania added the two picks will be Charlotte's 2020 and '21 second-rounders, per a source.

The Knicks acquired Hernangomez from the Philadelphia 76ers in a 2015 draft-night trade, and the short-term stash made his debut in October 2016 after getting some valuable experience with CB Sevilla and Real Madrid in Liga ACB.

Hernangomez proceeded to average 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the field during his inaugural campaign. Thanks to that production, Hernangomez earned a 2016-17 All-Rookie First Team nod alongside Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Dario Saric and Joel Embiid.

Based on those accomplishments, Hernangomez figured to be in line for an increased role.

However, offseason maneuvers ultimately relegated Hernangomez to a small supporting position behind Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn.

To date, Hernangomez has averaged 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 26 total appearances for the Knicks this year.

"Like I've said a couple times, I'm 23, I'm hungry," Hernangomez told the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy in January. "I want to play. Whatever happens, I'm ready for it."

For the Hornets, nabbing Hernangomez now is something of a steal.

Not only did the Spaniard show serious promise as a rookie, but he's signed to a cheap rookie deal that makes him an affordable, low-risk flier even if he doesn't develop further.

According to Spotrac, Hernangomez will earn $1.5 million during the 2018-19 campaign and is on the books for a non-guaranteed $1.6 million two seasons from now.

And with a fresh start in Charlotte, it's not hard envisioning Hernangomez making those salaries look like a bargain if he's afforded regular chances to shine after being relegated to the bench in the Big Apple.

Even with Dwight Howard's presence, the Hornets needed more depth at center. Cody Zeller recently returned to the lineup after missing 26 games with a knee injury, but he's been limited to 15.6 minutes per game in three contests.