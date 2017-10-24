Kareem Jackson on Protests During Anthem: 'We Feel How We Feel'

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson is speaking out about why some NFL players continue to protest during the playing of the national anthem before games.

Talking to TMZ Sports, Jackson said "we feel how we feel" when asked if he thinks the player demonstrations are having an impact on the NFL's television ratings.

"It may be messing with the ratings a little bit," Jackson said. "It is what it is though."

Last month, President Donald Trump told a crowd in Alabama during a rally that NFL ratings were "down massively" and said the main reason was people "like watching what's happening...with yours truly."

According to Nielsen ratings metrics, NFL viewership is down 7.5 percent this season compared to where it was in 2016 with an average of 15 million people tuning in to games each week across all networks.

At that same rally, Trump also said he would like to see NFL owners "fire" players who took a knee during the national anthem.

Jackson noted the players who are engaged in protesting during the national anthem are doing so peacefully and they are "all about equality."