Adrian Gonzalez Vacationing in Europe During Dodgers vs. Astros World Series

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Should the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series since 1988, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez won't be there to see it.

Gonzalez is vacationing with his family in Europe and will not be in attendance for the Fall Classic, according to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

The Dodgers shut Gonzalez down for the rest of the season in September as a result of tightness in his back. The 35-year-old hasn't appeared for the team in the 2017 playoffs and was left off the World Series roster.

Dodgers general manager Fahran Zaidi told Shaikin the team supported Gonzalez's choice to vacation.

"We totally respect his decision," Zaidi said. "He's meant a lot to this organization. He's been in constant contact with the front office, the players, the coaching staff, and [manager Dave Roberts], expressing his support. Everybody here knows he's fully behind us."

Gonzalez has one more year left on his contract, so he'll presumably play for the Dodgers again in 2018 as long as he's healthy. Zaidi doesn't think his absence during the team's most important games in nearly three decades will create any issues inside the locker room.

"He's not physically able to play,” Zaidi said. "He's taking time with his family. I think guys totally understand that."

Should the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in the World Series, it will be the first time Gonzalez has won a ring in his 16-year MLB career.

He reached the playoffs one time over his first seven years with the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. His trade to the Dodgers in the middle of the 2012 season set up the Boston Red Sox to win the World Series a year later. Gonzalez twice reached the National League Championship Series with Los Angeles in 2013 and 2016 before the team's World Series run.