    Adrian Gonzalez Vacationing in Europe During Dodgers vs. Astros World Series

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Adrian Gonzalez #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after striking out during the fourth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Should the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series since 1988, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez won't be there to see it. 

    Gonzalez is vacationing with his family in Europe and will not be in attendance for the Fall Classic, according to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

    The Dodgers shut Gonzalez down for the rest of the season in September as a result of tightness in his back. The 35-year-old hasn't appeared for the team in the 2017 playoffs and was left off the World Series roster.

    Dodgers general manager Fahran Zaidi told Shaikin the team supported Gonzalez's choice to vacation.

    "We totally respect his decision," Zaidi said. "He's meant a lot to this organization. He's been in constant contact with the front office, the players, the coaching staff, and [manager Dave Roberts], expressing his support. Everybody here knows he's fully behind us."

    Gonzalez has one more year left on his contract, so he'll presumably play for the Dodgers again in 2018 as long as he's healthy. Zaidi doesn't think his absence during the team's most important games in nearly three decades will create any issues inside the locker room.

    "He's not physically able to play,” Zaidi said. "He's taking time with his family. I think guys totally understand that."

    Should the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in the World Series, it will be the first time Gonzalez has won a ring in his 16-year MLB career.

    He reached the playoffs one time over his first seven years with the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. His trade to the Dodgers in the middle of the 2012 season set up the Boston Red Sox to win the World Series a year later. Gonzalez twice reached the National League Championship Series with Los Angeles in 2013 and 2016 before the team's World Series run.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Watch Live: Astros at Dodgers in World Series Game 1

      FOX Sports GO
      via FOX Sports GO
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Adrian Gonzalez Chooses Not to Join Dodgers for WS

      Bill Shaikin
      via latimes.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Add Seager (Back) to World Series Roster

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Not Planning to Kneel for Anthem

      Tim Daniels
      via Tim Daniels