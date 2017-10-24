Scott Brooks on LaVar Ball: 'I Would've Loved to Have My Father Do That'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With his Washington Wizards set to face Lonzo Ball's Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Washington head coach Scott Brooks was complimentary of the rookie's famous father.

On Tuesday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post shared Brooks' comments regarding LaVar Ball. Buckner noted Brooks looked past the controversy and outlandish statements from the elder Ball and instead saw a proud father.

"My father left me at two. I would love to have my father around like [LaVar] is around and talk to him and pump me up with confidence," Brooks said. "To me, that's every son's dream. And for some reason he gets criticized."

Buckner passed along the quote in its entirety:

Brooks' comments stand in contrast to some of the other interactions circulating around LaVar before Wednesday's tilt.

Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports summarized the situation, noting the proud father said "[The Wizards] better beware cause Lonzo ain't losing again," after Los Angeles' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. "Not in the same week."

Washington big man Marcin Gortat responded to the comment on Twitter:

For Wall's part, he was complimentary of the rookie on the Wizards Tipoff podcast while acknowledging his father is the talkative one in the family, via Ward-Henninger: "I think his dad put him in a situation where guys are going to target him. Lonzo is one of those kids that is very talented. He's been a good player for years, he just don't say much. I think his dad does all the talking for him."

Ball has impressed with 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game through his first three NBA contests, but his father provoking Wall could spell trouble Wednesday.

The Wizards' leader is a four-time All-Star and one of the best point guards in the league and figures to have the one-on-one advantage at this stage of their respective careers.