LeBron James Moves to PG, Tristan Thompson to Start in Shuffled Cavaliers Lineup

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup changes won't stop with Dwyane Wade's move to the bench.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters he will start LeBron James at point guard alongside JR Smith, Jae Crowder Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson—who came off the bench in each of the Cavaliers' first three games—Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

"Just trying to figure it out and see what happens with both of our point guards being down," Lue said of the shift, which was facilitated by injuries to Isaiah Thomas (hip) and Derrick Rose (ankle).

While James has never technically logged minutes as a designated point guard, according to Basketball-Reference.com's play-by-play data, the move won't signal a big stylistic change for the Cavaliers.

James has long operated as the team's primary ball-handler—he averaged a team-high 8.7 assists per game last season—and a lineup featuring shooters like Smith, Crowder and Love along with a quality pick-and-roll finisher like Thompson will only accentuate his distributive prowess.

The shift back to a bigger lineup with Thompson at the 5 should also help alleviate some of the defensive pressure on Kevin Love after he started the season at center.



Through three games, the Cavaliers have posted a defensive rating of 112.3 with Love on the floor and a mark of 95.3 when he sits.

"Just Big [Robin] Lopez and not having Kevin have to bang around and take on that big task tonight, just to start the game," Lue said of the decision to insert Thompson, per McMenamin. "He's going to play some 5, but not have to play the whole game against Big Lopez."

Stats courtesy of NBA.com unless noted otherwise.