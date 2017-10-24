Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram Respond to Marcin Gortat's Tweet

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat's tweet about Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball didn't go unnoticed by Ball's teammates.

The Lakers play the Wizards on Wednesday night and Gortat tweeted "John Wall will torture [Ball]" over the game's 48 minutes:

"Yeah of course we did," Lakers forward Brandon Ingram said when asked whether the team had seen the tweet, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "Everyone has social media, definitely saw it. The competitor in Lonzo, of course he didn't take it so well and with his teammates behind him, we didn't take it so well."

Ball, meanwhile, brushed the issue aside.

"I don't pay no mind to it," the rookie said.

The opening week of the regular season has offered Ball a taste of what he can expect in his first year in the league.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took it upon himself to roll out the red carpet during Ball's NBA debut last Thursday. Beverley bodied Ball to the floor with a little over four minutes elapsed in the Clippers' 108-92 win:

After the game, Beverley said he told Ball the Lakers guard "[is] gonna get a lot of people coming at him" because of "all the riffraff [LaVar Ball] brings," per ESPN.com's Arash Markazi:

Ball didn't have a great night in his first game. He scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting and had nine rebounds and four assists. However, the 19-year-old nearly posted a triple-double (29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) in the Lakers' 132-130 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Facing off against Wall, a four-time All-Star who's averaging 24.3 points and 10.0 assists in his first three games, will be another stiff test for the former UCLA Bruins star.