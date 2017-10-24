    Jimmy Butler, Joakim Noah Reportedly Had Several Arguments in Final Bulls Season

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah (13) talks to teammate Jimmy Butler (21) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in New York. New York defeated Chicago 107-91. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

    The precedent of Chicago Bulls players fighting was reportedly established before Bobby Portis sent Nikola Mirotic to the hospital during a practice scuffle this year. 

    On Tuesday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah "engaged in several heated disagreements throughout" the 2015-16 season. Friedell went as far as to say "there is no better illustration of the breaking point between one era of Bulls players and another than the deterioration of Noah and Butler's relationship."

    The disagreements came after the two were reportedly close when Butler was a young player breaking into the league.

    However, Friedell noted Butler—who "didn't always feel as if some members of the group were putting in the work that he was"—was particularly displeased with Noah's tendency to show up late to team activities.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Suns Became Laughingstock of the NBA

      Ken Berger
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Greek Freak Becomes MVP Favorite After 1st Week of Season

      Sports Insights
      via Sports Insights
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Woj: Fultz Had Shoulder Drained

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ex-Cavs GM Griffin on Taking Bennett: 'You F--k Up Sometimes'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report