Jimmy Butler, Joakim Noah Reportedly Had Several Arguments in Final Bulls Season

The precedent of Chicago Bulls players fighting was reportedly established before Bobby Portis sent Nikola Mirotic to the hospital during a practice scuffle this year.

On Tuesday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah "engaged in several heated disagreements throughout" the 2015-16 season. Friedell went as far as to say "there is no better illustration of the breaking point between one era of Bulls players and another than the deterioration of Noah and Butler's relationship."

The disagreements came after the two were reportedly close when Butler was a young player breaking into the league.

However, Friedell noted Butler—who "didn't always feel as if some members of the group were putting in the work that he was"—was particularly displeased with Noah's tendency to show up late to team activities.

